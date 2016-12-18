Note's exhibition-slash-installation sheds light on light

STOCKHOLM – While Sweden headed towards the deep darkness of winter, Note was devising a plan to capture the fleeting experience of the northern lights for Stockholm’s Nordic Museum. The exhibition also traces the evolution of electrical light, covering various style periods and ending with today’s 3D-printed luminaires.







As a starting point, the studio looked to light in its most basic forms: the sun and the moon. These two opposing forces led to a clear division of space. Since the 126-m-long banquet hall is accessed in the centre, visitors are confronted with two viewpoints upon entering. The ‘sun’ in the north illuminates a suspended cloud of fabric, while the south side features a 5-m-wide ‘moon’ that lights up an abstract body of water. It seems like that’s potentially all there is to it, but Note cleverly concealed the busyness of the physical products on display behind the mångata, the Swedish word for the line of light created in the water by the moon’s reflection. Note’s version is a 50-m-long zigzag-shaped structure that forms eight triangular niches. Each recess corresponds to an era in the history of electrical light.







Making the exhibition even more of an experience, the sunny side of the exhibition is dedicated to the aurora borealis. An inverted, fabric version of the mångata wall hangs from the ceiling. At 20-minute intervals, the hall lights are dimmed while the colours of the northern lights are projected onto the fabric.







The Nordic Light exhibition is on show until winter 2017



Location Djurgårdsvägen 6-16, Stockholm, Sweden



Photos Kristofer Johnsson