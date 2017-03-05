Now at EuroShop: Vitra and Ansorg reveal the future of retail – with a village

DUSSELDORF – The way people live, work and shop is constantly being reshaped by the evolution of digital technology, and for physical retail stores, it’s survival of the fittest. At EuroShop 2017, Ansorg and Vitra take on the problems of today’s tough retail environment and offer innovative solutions in The Village.

Developed by Vitra and Ansorg in collaboration with Finnish interior designer Joanna Laajisto, The Village comprises five unique retail experiences – a fashion store, a cosmetics shop, a consumer electronics store, a car showroom and a grocery store – designed with a plaza-like setting. Fictitious brands were created for these five hallmarks of modern consumerism, and each shop concept is designed around a Vitra product which addresses a challenge faced by brick-and-mortar stores, while Ansorg provided lighting tailored to each retail world. Frame also makes a cameo in The Village, with hard copies of the magazine for visitors to peruse as well as a digital presence.

For example, one shop shows off spatial flexibility designed to enable quick reconfiguration, another appeals to all five senses for a completely engaging retail experience, and yet another shop provides services that merge the real and virtual worlds. To meet customers’ expectations of retail experiences in the new digital era, brands must focus on more than just the product. From excellent customer service to multisensory engagement, Vitra and Ansorg show us that the human experience is now more essential than ever.



Visit The Village by Ansorg and Vitra from 5 to 9 March in Hall 12 / A35 at EuroShop 2017.