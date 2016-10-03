Ohlab injects softness into a Majorcan dental clinic

PALMA – Filled with dog-eared magazines you’re afraid to touch and a perimeter of nondescript furniture, most medical waiting rooms feel about as poorly as the patients lingering in them. To give Emardental’s clients a warm welcome in Palma, Majorca, Ohlab injected softness into the public areas. The waiting room, reception and in-between spaces are defined by warm oak and curved lines. The latter help to intuitively guide patients through the clinic’s hallways, where the vertical lines of wooden wall slats extend out in places to form seamlessly integrated door handles.



The Madrid-based designers took a different approach in the clinical areas. These zones – which include treatment rooms, operating theatres, a laboratory and offices – reflect the accuracy of the work being conducted in them. Clad with technical, easy-to-clean materials, the rooms required tailored lighting schemes to maximize efficiency without creating shadows or glare. The result combines natural light filtered through slats, a backlit textile ceiling and spotlights.







Photos José Hevia



Ohlab.net