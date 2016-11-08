One Plus Partnership translates social-media speak into a Hong Kong restaurant

HONG KONG – Known for its dramatic and often black-and-white theatre designs, One Plus Partnership (OPP) turned its hand to a Japanese-Western restaurant in its local Hong Kong. Perhaps a shrewd bid to get more online coverage, the restaurant’s name is #OMG – a title that prompted OPP to inject references to social media and the internet into the design.



Custom-made pink lamps crisscross the ceiling, their zigzagging forms an abstract reference to the effect of enlarging pixels multiple times. The motif also reflects the connective and globe-spanning nature of social media. Bespoke pink floor and wall tiles repeat the same jagged pattern, while customized grouting in the same tone surrounds their white counterparts. Not chosen simply because it stands out, pink alludes to a blend of red and white – the colours of the Japanese flag.







Photos courtesy of One Plus Partnership



onepluspartnership.com