Our new publication, Happening 2 - Design for Events, is out now!

AMSTERDAM – Following in the footsteps of its successful former edition, the latest eagerly-awaited Happening 2 book is now available!

Happenings are very much still happening – more than enough reason to launch a sequel to our first event-themed title. In the age of social media, the event is becoming a mass-marketing campaign that targets a global audience. And its reach is far greater if it’s both memorable and photogenic.

Happening 2 covers over 60 stunning spectacles – from fashion shows to festivals and exhibitions to exclusive product launches – that leave lasting impressions. Events offer designers the perfect testing ground; they are ideal opportunities to experiment with spatial perception and sensory experiences.

We travel the globe to cover memorable moments by the likes of Bureau Betak, Bompas & Parr, MVRDV, Snarkitecture and teamLab, revealing how the designers translated their concepts from page to platform. The event industry monumentalises the fleeting, and Happening 2 does the same.

