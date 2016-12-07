Out Now – Foam Magazine #46: Who We Are

Foam Magazine #46: Who We Are, is now available.

From the expressive self-portraits of Izumi Miyazaki to the pioneering work of Claude Cahun and Marcel Moore, the selection represents an attempt to tackle the broad spectrum of identity and its various subchapters. Despite striking differences, the featured portfolios share a very specific perspective: they illustrate a dialogue between a fluid, ever-changing sense of self and a rooted, outspoken sense of community. Eight accompanying critical texts, as well as focus chapters by Foam’s curators provide further context to an ever-complex topic, further exploring identity’s relationship with the camera.



Foam Magazine’s regular features include stunning visual diaries from both Christian Patterson and Matthew Leifheit in ‘Snapshots’, whilst ‘Unexpected Marriages’ profiles a recent collaboration between Alessandro Michele – creative director of the world-renowned fashion brand Gucci – and cult photographer Ari Marcopoulos in their photobook Epiphany. In ‘Toolbox’, collective #Dysturb demonstrate how they bring hard-hitting photojournalism into the public domain, whilst Mayumi Hosokura is offered carte blanche to create a ‘Self Portrait’ in the most abstract sense of the phrase. Foam Magazine #46 also features an extended interview with Bruno Ceschel, founder and director of Self Publish, Be Happy, in which he discusses his ongoing love for print-based publications amidst a digital revolution.

FEATURED PHOTOGRAPHERS

Jacques-Aurélien Brun (CH), Claude Cahun and Marcel Moore (FR), Salvi Danés (ES), #Dysturb (FR), Laura El-Tantawy (EG/UK), Mayumi Hosokura (JP), Anouk Kruithof (NL), Quentin Lacombe (FR), Clément Lambelet (CH), Matthew Leifheit (US), Namsa Leuba (CH/GN), Dana Lixenberg (NL), Mike Lundgren (US), Amak Mahmoodian (IR), Ari Marcopoulos (NL), Izumi Miyazaki (JP), Hiroshi Okamoto (JP), Christian Patterson (US), Irina Popova (RU/NL), Jon Rafman (CA), Charlie Rubin (US), Laurie Simmons (US).

Order your copy of Foam #46 here