Out Now: Frame #115 - Retail Revolution

The March/April issue of Frame explores how physical retail destinations manage to remain relevant in an increasingly digital era. Carlo Ratti discusses how spaces are evolving in a world of big data, CheungVogl designs a department store fuelled by robotics, and Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster puts merchandise secondary to the experience. Enter the retail revolution.



Objects

Design Miami exhibitors get critical. Mark Laban replicates handicraft with computers. MIT researchers pump up origami. Discover new directions in the world of products.



The Challenge - Design for Ageing

In the lead-up to each issue, Frame challenges emerging designers to answer a topical question with a future-forward concept. Triggered by a UN report predicting that by 2050 people over 65 will outnumber those under 15, we asked five makers to design an item, tool or service with our planet’s growing number of senior citizens in mind.



Portraits

Piero Lissoni fuses freedom and discipline. Sabine Marcelis embeds herself in industry. Haegue Yang redraws the limits of Venetian blinds. Nika Zupanc works it out. Meet the people; get their perspectives.



Spaces

OMA showcases its Miami event space. Fondazione Prada welcomes an experiential foursome. Snarkitecture lets shoppers uncover Kith. Step inside the great indoors.



Retail Lab

In an increasingly digital world, retailers must provide experiences that can’t be bought with a click if they hope to optimize their physical stores.



Reports – Kitchens

Gaggenau’s origins become a gastronomical experience. Caesarstone produces an experimental cookbook. Boffi customizes kitchens with the Piero Lissoni touch. Discover what’s driving the business of design.

