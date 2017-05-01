Out Now: Frame #116 – 20 Years Framing the Future

    The May/June issue of Frame is a special one, as we celebrate our 20th anniversary. We present 20 designers and brands – from household names to emerging talents – that we expect to lead the way in spatial design in years to come. We showcase 20 interior projects that represent 20 strategies for designing spaces, and go beyond the conventional scope of design to find 20 visions that frame the future.

    Objects
    Tapping into modern design history, we select 20 iconic chairs that have turned seating from an art to a science, and shed light on 20 luminaires that shine on the path forward.


    Portraits
    Aēsop, Cheungvogl, Ciguë, El Equipo Creativo, Jo Nagasaka, Konstantin Grcic, Nike, OFFICE KGDVS, Olafur Eliasson, OMA, Pamela Rosenkranz, Patricia Urquiola, Pernilla Ohrstedt, Random Studio, Sabine Marcelis, Selfridges, Snøhetta, Universal Everything, X+Living and Yves Béhar: we highlight 20 designers and brands that define our tomorrow.


    Spaces
    Shopping malls aim for new targets, designers push brand materials to their limits, showrooms promote experiences over products, and shop interiors match the merchandise. We define 20 strategies for today’s interiors. Step inside the great indoors.


    Future Lab
    Science invariably gets the credit as a catalyst for transformations in society. If scientists sow the seeds from which design grows, what better brains to pick for ideas which might motivate designers on the brink of building our future? We make a humble attempt and present 20 forward-looking visions.


    Reports
    Designers call for flexibility and escapism. Brands are betting on innovation. Scandinavia speaks out at Stockholm Design Week. Plus: retail makes moves and mannequins go tailor-made at EuroShop. Discover what’s driving the business of design.

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.

