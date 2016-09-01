Out Now: Knowledge Matters

Frame is proud to present its latest architecture title Knowledge Matters by Ben van Berkel and Caroline Bos of UNStudio. The hefty, 400-page book is brimming with content; rich in photos, drawings and especially knowledge.

Within the architecture studio, shared knowledge is organised over four platforms that cover the topics of sustainability, organisation, materials and parametrics. Several tools serve as subcategories to each platform, stuffed with practical information on their application in projects and how to use them in response to challenges that face the profession. More than 80 projects by the well-renowned architecture office further exemplify the use of these tools through photos, renderings, sketches and drawings.

The set of eleven tools is by no means complete but intends to propel forward the continuous evolving of the practice and the defining and sharing of future knowledge tools. The book offers suggestions for a new way of working, and it allows the readers to interpret them in their own way.

‘Knowledge Matters is a mix between a manifesto and a cookbook.’

Ben van Berkel

