Out Now: Mark #65 – Dec 2016/Jan 2017

As we head into 2017, should we be putting more consideration into how our buildings are demolished? As architecture students, we are taught that buildings end up in one of three ways: they are torn down; they are renovated for new use; or they exist forever. Sure, the latter would be nice but how much consideration do we really give to the prospect of ending up in landfill? In an infographic by TD Architects, Mark explores the potential methods and effects of demolition and why the design industry should be giving it more thought.



Mark follows architect Peter Haimerl back to his homeland of Blaibach to find out what sparked his interest in renewing the architecture of a small village in the Bavarian forest. One building at a time, Haimerl has helped to bring life back to a rundown area of forgotten properties by promoting the benefits of intervention in existing architecture and why this blend of old and new works for Blaibach.



Then again, interventions do not necessarily always have to fade into the background of the existing structure but can almost dominate it. Mark examines why the Zaha Hadid Architects’ recently built Port House in Antwerp feels the need to be quite so dramatic. The Belgian dock is one of the largest in the world and this is reflected in the enormous structure and dominating character of the new addition.



There’s a new craze for high-rise buildings in Europe and it’s all about the timber. Stockholm might be the latest to jump on the bandwagon – with a 34-storey apartment building in planning – but elsewhere on the continent other European countries are already experiencing the benefits (and the struggles) of the renewable resource. Mark takes a look at the new trend of building cities in wood and discusses the possibilities that it holds for the future urban climate.



