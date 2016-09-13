Out Now: Powershop 5 dives into the exploration of new retail design

Powershop 5 delves into the global exploration of the latest retail design presented by a group of diverse international designers. Featuring over 100 innovative shops spread across eleven chapters, the book outlines current trends in the evolution of retail spaces.

Each project is spread amongst two to six pages filled with outstanding photography, visual concepts, technical drawings and detailed text. This inspiring book explores the conscious efforts that designers take to encompass outstanding retail spaces with strong brand and client identity – examining the design process, materiality, functionality and the overall user experience. Shops ranging from luxury fashion, books and jewellery to car showrooms are developed through a unique stream of creativity, innovation and spatial context.

The content highlights a mixture of world-famous designers as well as young design studio’s, including Brinkworth, Ippolito Fleitz Group, Anagrama and Snarkitecture. With a complete set of designer profiles and shop addresses, Powershop 5 is a vital reference tool for readers interested in this field.

Click here to order your copy.