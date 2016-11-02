Paper Dome installation by YokYok and Ulysse Lacoste reflects on Lebanon’s rich history

BEIRUT – As part of the Art in Motion exhibition, sculptors YokYok and Ulysse Lacoste collaborate with architectural students from Beiruit to create the Paper Dome installation. Art in Motion is a non-profit organisation, committed to establish a cultural dialogue through art in public space. The exhibition offers a thoughtful recollection of Lebanon’s past and present , as well as honouring its rich history.



Local and international contemporary artists fill the Rene Mouawad Garden with installations that portray the city’s conflict, refuge and reverie. Paper Dome similarly illustrates a reflection of a day-to-day life in Beirut. Using a delicate material such as newspaper to coat the entire circumference of the object comments on the fragility of the city’s communities.



Visitors are overshadowed by the 10-m-wide structure that is held together with wooden slats. The object is lifted and titled on a pivoting point, allowing each viewer to step inside and explore the installation. Working with its natural environment, it encourages an emotional relationship between the art and its audience. For example, when the dome is grounded the natural light can only penetrate through the finest cracks resulting in a shadowy, thought-provoking atmosphere.







Photos atelier YokYok and Ulysse Lacoste



