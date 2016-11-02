Partners & Spade turns an audio flagship into seven 'homes' for listening

NEW YORK CITY – ‘Letting the product sell itself in a series of dedicated listening rooms,’ is how Partners & Spade’s Anthony Sperduti describes the design for the Sonos store that just opened in SoHo, a neighbourhood in the the heart of New York City. Founded in 2002, Sonos is committed to creating the best in home audio systems, and the SoHo flagship – the brand’s first appearance in NYC – illustrates its aim: to have ‘peerless audio transform the home’.



Partners & Spade set out to provide customers with a superior home-listening experience in a rather limited 390-sqm retail space. The team installed seven small, cabin-like listening rooms in the store, each with its own props and personality. Custom furniture by Partners & Spade plays to ornamental shelf items from Hay, 3D-printed sculptures, and the biographies of musical greats such as David Bowie, Madonna and Bob Dylan. The spines of many other publications face inwards to help enhance acoustics. Three of the futuristic yet cosy rooms are wrapped entirely in specially designed wallpaper by local talent – painter Mark Chamberlain and cartoonist Mark Alan Stamaty – and London-based illustrator Thibaud Herem. A fourth ‘cabin’ gives a nod to the past with a vintage Eames lounge chair and a wall piece featuring cassette tapes collected by Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore.







Photo Spencer Lowell

