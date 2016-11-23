Patricia Urquiola rethinks the showroom typology for Laufen

MADRID – A multifunctional space – one in which people can be inspired by what’s on display and work together on projects – is the outcome of Patricia Urquiola’s collaboration with bathroom brand Laufen.







For its new showroom in Madrid, Swiss bathroom brand turned to a designer with Spanish roots – and a major-league one at that. Patricia Urquiola conceived the interior concept, transforming a 1900s villa into a showroom aimed at architects, designers and professionals. The brief called for an informal setting – a sort of training centre in which technicians and architects can meet and collaborate.







‘The idea was to create a space with multiple functionalities,’ says Urquiola. ‘A new kind of showroom, where people can also work.’ Besides standard showroom fare – such as inspirational spaces showcasing Laufen collections – the project includes a mock-up room in which designers and architects can review the status of their running projects.







Spanning 200 sq-m and organized over two levels, the space puts a sensitive spin on the Swiss company’s soul – a meeting of Laufen and Urquiola’s mutual respect for precision and functionality. Urquiola – who describes the result as both ‘elegant and strict’ – opted for materials typically found in a design bathroom, including glass, resin and oak.



patriciaurquiola.com



laufen.com