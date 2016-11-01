Paul Barbera's new book Where They Create: Japan is out now!

AMSTERDAM – Frame is proud to present its latest title Where They Create: Japan – Creative Studios Shot by Paul Barbera. This beautifully-designed book gives the reader insight in the working methods of 32 creatives in Japan.

Among the featured studios are Anrealage, Kengo Kuma, Kenya Hara, Tadao Ando, Toyo Ito, White Mountaineering and Wonderwall. Together with author Kanae Hasegawa who interviewed every creative, Barbera uncovered their vision of Japanese heritage, their way of working and how the space in which they create influences their work.

This project is not just a documentation of creative workspaces but an exploration into the Japanese creative mind.

'Japan still maintains a degree of mystery to me and I think this might be the way I like it. The book has allowed me to explore and allow others an insight into Japanese culture, but I think the conclusion of the book is – everything doesn't need to be explained.'

Paul Barbera

Additional interviews with experts on Japanese design shed some light and personal insights on the country's creative thinking. Contributions are made by Tyler Brulé, Nicola Formichetti, Hidetoshi Nakata, Mineaki Saito and Roger Pulvers.

