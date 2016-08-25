Pavilion of Turkey sheds light on Venice and Istanbul's shared architectural heritage

VENICE – During the ongoing Biennale di Venezia’s 15th International Architecture Exhibition, the Pavilion of Turkey uses light to shed light on cultural similarities between the home and host countries.







The lighting scheme features solutions which result from a collaboration with Turkish company Tepta with Linea Light Group. Fixtures were the creation of Turkish designers Zeki Kadirbeyoğlu and Şeyma Kılıç of ZKLD Light Design Studio. Coordinated by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), the pavilion contained a ship built from scrap materials found in Istanbul’s historical dockyard.







The exhibition was designed to illuminate a shared architectural language or 'architectura Franca', a literary play on Lingua Franca, the common speech used within the Mediterranean from the 11th through the 19th centuries. The exhibition suggests a built legacy is shared by the cities of Istanbul and Venice.



ZKLD implemented the Angular luminary from La Linea’s i-LèD collection, a robust spotlight with a clean, minimalist appearance which discreetly shines it's light on the work so that the work – and not the luminary itself – truly shines. Containing an array LED source, the fixture tilts up to 90° and, kitted out with a degree indicator, can be adjusted precisely. A bespoke Honeycomb filter served two purposes – to eliminate glare and clarify the display – and were accessorized with leaf-shaped, energy-saving Folia table luminaires from the MA[&]DE collection.



The 2016 Venice Biennale runs until 27 November 2016.



