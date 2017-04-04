Pedrali brings some Solid Geometry to Salone del Mobile

MILAN – Pedrali showcases its new 2017 collection at Salone del Mobile in Milan against the backdrop of Solid Geometry (Hall 10, Stand B19-C28), its stand designed by the Milan-based studio CalviBrambilla. The design is a tribute to the Italian company’s solid reputation and aesthetic values.
New collections enlarge the existing range, starting with Nym, a series designed by Cazzaniga Mandelli Pagliarulo in solid ash wood. Nym revisits the traditional English Windsor chairs in contemporary style. Elliptic profiles characterize all the lines, enhancing the warmth and tactile quality of the and providing extreme comfort and lightness.
Nym by Cazzaniga Mandelli Pagliarulo for Pedrali
Combining a harmonious mix of materials with a distinctive design, Fox is an elegant collection of armchairs designed by Patrick Norguet. These blend character with restrained dimensions.
Fox by Patrick Norguet for Pedrali
Giravolta and Reva are new outdoor solutions. The first is a wireless light inspired by the lanterns of olden days but with a contemporary form and designed by Alberto Basaglia and Natalia Rota Nodari. The name reflects its essence: the swiveling diffuser and the rechargeable functionality recall the great Alessandro Volt, inventor of the battery.
Giravolta by Basaglia Rota Nodari for Pedrali
Reva, designed by Patrick Jouin, combines an elegant three-seat sofa, a lounge armchair and a sun lounge that converts into a sofa. This outdoor range (pictured in the title image of this article) boasts smooth lines and generous sizes that conjure up relaxing and dreamy atmospheres. The clean design is underlined by the four tapered legs that support a thin, extruded-aluminium frame.
Last but not the least, there’s Buddy. With their soft lines and clean design, the Buddy poufs and tables, designed by Busetti Garuti Redaelli, have a friendly character. They are versatile enough to add the finishing touch to just about any environment.