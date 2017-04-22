Prada’s response to today’s fast-changing fashion is surprisingly ancient

PARIS – Fashion week, whether it’s in London, Paris or Milan, is a dizzyingly high-speed spectacle of shows, clothes, and names. Once a look has been photographed, throw it in the trash – it’s done.

This year, Prada looked back as far as 200 BCE to find an answer to the rapid cycles of seasonal trends. ‘Graphic Rooms’ are the latest stage in evolution for the Italian fashion house’s modular design project, which was inaugurated last December in the Harrods and Monte-Carlo Prada stores.

In the Paris Avenue Montaigne store, the ‘Graphic Room’ takes inspiration from traditional Chinese folding screens which can be used to divide and shape a space in endless functional configurations.