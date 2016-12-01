Prada's St Barts store reinterprets the brand's heritage

ST BARTS – Prada’s distinctive visual language has an exotic makeover for its first store on the promenade of Saint Barthélemy. The location is home to designer boutiques and frequented by prosperous holidaymakers. Drawing inspiration from the architecture of 1950s South American mansions, the designers produced a fresh interpretation of the brand’s classic heritage elements.







Flamboyant palm tree and banana prints line the walls of the interior. Inspired by iconic Prada designs, vintage fabrics have been repurposed as wall coverings. Brightly coloured bombers, dresses and bags decorated with similar prints add yet another layer of patterns to the store’s exotic environment. Chequered marble meets natural wood underfoot, continuing the clash of patterns, while wicker armchairs from the 1950s and original seating by Giò Ponti are dotted around the space, adding an air of exclusivity.











The store’s bright atmosphere echoes its warm, sunny surroundings. Natural light filters through the brise-soleils and large windows, bringing the space to life.







Photos courtesy of Prada



prada.com