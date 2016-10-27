Remy Uno fragments a fashion classic for Emilio Pucci

MILAN – Berlin-based Italian artist Remy Uno is the man behind Vortice, an installation for Emilio Pucci’s Pre-Spring 2017 Resort collection. Uno’s creation, the deconstruction of one of the brand’s signature kaleidoscopic patterns, appeared at Pucci’s Milan showroom, which is situated in the lush, 16th-century Palazzo Recalcati. The artist found inspiration in creative director Massimo Giorgetti’s update of the trademark Pucci aesthetic and gave it life in an oil painting whose split personality appears on angled mirrors seemingly suspended in midair above a deep-violet carpet.



Spatially framed by a prism of fluorescent lights, the painting generates a dialogue with the viewer and with the room’s baroque architecture, incorporating the surroundings into the unpainted areas of the canvas. The irregular placement of the various mirrors lends the installation an anamorphic quality. A level, orthogonal view of the work produces the semblance of a conventional, flat image, but someone observing it from an angle sees a fragmented abstraction. The resulting surge of tension emerges from Uno’s dual use of spatial dimensionality: the virtual space, caused by reflection, and the physical space occupied by the painting. The phenomenon is equally manifest in the subject of the painting, a woman wearing a skirt with a pattern that blends seamlessly into the background.



Uno’s work is part of a larger project on anamorphosis and the effects of eye movement, which is headed by art historian and curator Valentina Casacchia of Milan’s Edward Cutler Gallery.







Photos Luigi Cifali, courtesy of Tamara Lorenzi Communication



remyuno.com