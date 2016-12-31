RESTAURANTS readers' choice: top projects of 2016

Throwing out rustic charm for contemporary luxury, today’s dining spots lure in guests with sleek surfaces and a serve of finesse. Take a look at Frameweb’s most-viewed restaurants in 2016.



1. El Equipo Creativo – OneOcean Club



BARCELONA – El Equipo Creativo captures the essence of both food and place for OneOcean Club. The mirrored ceiling and glass façade, for instance, illustrate the surrounding watery scenes at Port Vell marina.







Click here for the full article.



2. Collidanielarchitetto – Vyta Santa Margherita



FLORENCE – Daniela Colli converts the 1930s rationalist architecture of a waiting room in the Santa Maria Novella railway station into an elegant espresso bar. The addition of antique materials polished to finesse lavishly encompass a dough kitchen.







Click here for the full article.



3. Luchetti Krelle – Hello Kitty Diner



SYDNEY – With the help of Hello Kitty’s cheeky energy, Luchetti Krelle refines the classic typology of a 1950s diner. Clashing patterns and ice-cream sundae colours capture the frivolity of the Japanese brand. The resulting dining experience is relevant for a generation intrinsically linked to social media.







Click here for the full article.



4. Mathieu Lehanneur – Noglu



PARIS – Established in gourmet gluten-free, restaurant chain Noglu handed the design of its latest outpost to frequent customer Mathieu Lehanneur. To position the brand among specialist fine-food stores, Lehanneur fuses indulgence with hominess. Marble and quartz add an air of luxury to the space while symbolizing the ‘purity’ of a gluten-free diet.







Click here for the full article.



5. Fabio Fantolini – Dash Kitchen



TURIN – The meeting of glossy metals and velvet converts a Turinese printing house into an interpretation of the dazzling 70s for Dash Kitchen. A play on the exuberant rhythm of sculpted armchairs continues to spread the era of disco.







Click here for the full article.