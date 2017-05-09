Retail expert gives key industry insights

TRENDS – The head of retail at innovation research and trends company Stylus Katie Baron, shares her thoughts on the latest retail responses to increased public demand for transparency and inclusivity.



THE BRAVE NEW BRAND DESIGN

Off-stage brand hubs and innovation boutiques

Physical retail venues remain an integral part of any successful brandscape, but staying relevant to today’s dynamic consumer requires fresh thinking and a generous dose of artistry.

In response to consumer appetites for transparency, inclusivity and insider insights, many brands are exploring fan-ready store designs established within the very venues from which their brand culture is derived.

USA-based fashion e-tailer Everlane is one of a growing number of brands exploring corporate-commercial ‘HQ stores’ and open-door retail studios and showrooms – spaces that blur the boundaries between consumer culture and industry knowledge.