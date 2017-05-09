Leaderboard: Lumina
Leaderboard: Lumina

Retail expert gives key industry insights

       Text Katie Baron
Tags Retail

    TRENDS – The head of retail at innovation research and trends company Stylus Katie Baron, shares her thoughts on the latest retail responses to increased public demand for transparency and inclusivity.
     

    THE BRAVE NEW BRAND DESIGN
    Off-stage brand hubs and innovation boutiques

    Physical retail venues remain an integral part of any successful brandscape, but staying relevant to today’s dynamic consumer requires fresh thinking and a generous dose of artistry.

    In response to consumer appetites for transparency, inclusivity and insider insights, many brands are exploring fan-ready store designs established within the very venues from which their brand culture is derived.

    USA-based fashion e-tailer Everlane is one of a growing number of brands exploring corporate-commercial ‘HQ stores’ and open-door retail studios and showrooms – spaces that blur the boundaries between consumer culture and industry knowledge.

    The premium basics brand has created an inviting space within its San Francisco headquarters to embody its mantra of ‘Radical Transparency’, sharing production details of its garments openly with customers.

    Adhering to non-hierarchical, fair-minded brand values, the converted warehouse space opts for an open-plan environment, inviting teams to work in community areas filled with natural light. The minimalistic interior is kept to a subtly monochromatic palette with smatterings of greenery to further an ambience of trust and sanctuary. And, beyond providing retail transactions, Everlane fans are invited to the space to experience the latest collections and speak to personal stylists.

    Giving customers access to previously private parts of your brand space can deliver the memorable, high-impact moments needed for long-term loyalty. Cadillac has created a haven that combines automotive opulence with creative exploration at its Manhattan HQ ‘Cadillac House’, soon to be followed by a Shanghai outfit.


    Exceeding 1,000 sq-m, the consumer-facing hub evolves regularly; featuring co-working areas, a Retail Lab in collaboration with the Council of Fashion Designers of America, café, and gallery, where exhibitions are hosted in partnership with luxury art and fashion publication Visionaire.

    The minimalist palette of black and white with mellow golden-brown tones emulates the luxury and modernity of the cars on display.

    Also surfacing are store designs that actively embrace a sense of full disclosure, and make off-stage affairs central to the brand spectacle and allure.

    British shoemaker Joseph Cheaney uses its new Covent Garden store space as a platform to demonstrate the craftsmanship that underpins the brand. Neat rows of pendant lamps made of leather are suspended from the soaring ceilings, while customers are invited to touch and feel the leather samples in the main shopping area.


    A more intimate ink-blue lounge at the back is reserved for trying on shoes. The space also features a finishing station next to the glass storefront, a centre-stage position for craftsmen to polish footwear in full view of people inside and outside the store.

    Public participation in a brand’s internal machinations is considered the mark of a positive, democratic business. Brands can appeal to this appetite for personalization and self-expression with retail spaces informed by research and development to allow for a direct brand-consumer dialogue, and even collaboration.

    In Japan, beauty brand Shiseido is working on a Global Innovation Centre in Yokohama, due to be complete by the end of 2018, which will house its R&D hub and a space devoted to staff-consumer interaction. Consumers will be able to test the cosmetics and give their feedback to Shiseido researchers, ultimately becoming co-creators of products for the brand.

    Participatory retail experiences are booming for brands. ‘Inclusive’ store designs that trade on allowing consumers into the heart of a brand’s machinations – to the extent of impacting on the brand’s output – have major mileage.

    As this trend evolves, dual consumer experiences will sit side by side, catering to the overarching emerging split between the desires of the public to explore and to be served.

    Leaderboard: Lumina
    Leaderboard: Lumina

    You may also like

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates. Or view the archive.

    Store

    Frame #116

    Frame #116

    In this special anniversary issue, Frame celebrates its 20 years of framing the future and leading the way in spatial design excellence.
    1-year Print

    1-year Print

    Sign up today for our 1-year (6 issues) print offer and save 17% off the listed retail price, which includes free shipping to any destination within the EU. For locations outside of EU, a shipping surcharge applies.
    Powershop 5

    Powershop 5

    Following in the footsteps of its successful former editions, Powershop 5 delves into the worldwide exploration of the latest leading retail design.
    Sound Materials

    Sound Materials

    Detailing over 100 sound absorbing materials and finishes with case studies of innovative architectural and design applications.
    View all products
    Frame logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers