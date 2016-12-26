Retail readers' choice: top projects of 2016

This year’s retail trends see gallery-like spaces, interiors outfitted in a single hue and environments that tantalize the senses. We’ve collated Frameweb’s most-viewed retail spaces for 2016.



1. ShoP Architects – Thakoon



NEW YORK CITY – For Thakoon’s first retail boutique, SHoP Architects merged the brand’s vision of luxury with the firm’s focus on experimentation. Striking a fine balance between the physical and digital, the space strives to reaffirm clothes as a sensual experience.







2. An Design - Heike



HANGZHOU – Drenched in black, Heike by An Design exhibits a melancholic interior. With the increasing expectation that retail must offer an elaborate experience, the concrete boutique for the fashion brand doubles up as a venue for art and design exhibitions.







3. OMA – Repossi



PARIS – OMA injects modernity into Place Vendôme’s historic square with a fresh vision of luxury for Repossi’s Paris store. Favouring a contemporary aesthetic that bridges clinical, elegant and playful, the space dramatically contrasts the Versailles-like decadence of its neighbours.







4. Studiojosvandijk – ETQ



AMSTERDAM – Championing a minimalistic aesthetic, Studiojosvandijk designs a gallery-like space for local brand ETQ. With sneakers curated like pieces of art, the all-white interior places full focus on the products.







5. Acne Studios



MUNICH – Swedish fashion brand Acne Studios continues to outfit its stores in a sea of steel-clad complete with Max Lamb’s Martian-like furniture. The sleek concept seen in Seoul's Gangnam shopping district, New York's SoHo and Berlin's Potsdamer Straße now resides in Munich's Maximiliansplatz.







