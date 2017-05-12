Billboard: Pre-Sale Book Studio O+A
Rethink reality inside Miguel Chevalier’s immersive Artificial Paradises

       Text Chahinez Bensari       Photos Courtesy of Miguel Chevalier
Tags Digital Art, Installation

    Chaumont-sur-Loire – Amid the greenery of the Domaine de Chaumont-sur-Loire shines Miguel Chevalier’s IN/OUT – Artificial Paradises. The multi-sensory installation consists in a digital garden projected onto floors, walls and ceilings on 360 degrees, as a soundtrack by Jacopo Baboni Schilingi plays in the background. Visitors are invited to slow down their pace to look around, lay down and take in the vegetal ballet.

    Artificial Paradises explores the dynamic between the organic and the digital through the senses: Chevalier transposes the kingdom of plants into the virtual world through self-renewing and self-transforming projections reminiscent of the process of photosynthesis.

    The immersive experience is amplified by the music and the elliptical shape of the space, which together create a cocoon where nature and technology not only coexist, but are also closely intertwined.

    miguel-chevalier.com

    domaine-chaumont.fr

    Location 41150 Chaumont-sur-Loire, France

     

