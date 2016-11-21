Retro camping gear informs Christian Heikoop's easy-to-assemble seating collection

EINDHOVEN – In collaboration with Ecco Leather, Christian Heikoop brings the spirit of the great outdoors to the humble derriere with Glissade, which the Design Academy Eindhiven graduate describes as a ‘construction technique’ and ‘a dialogue between leather and steel’. Searching for a simple way to assemble furniture, Heikoop looked to the world of retro camping gear to inform his indoor seating collection. A set of flat-pack components comprising metal tubes that slide into precut leather sleeves, each piece can be put together without the use of tools, screws or other hardware. The qualities of leather, the feel of the camp site, the transformation of 2D parts into 3D objects – the overall result is a distinctive aesthetic led by contrasts.







christianheikoop.com



