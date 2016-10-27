Roman & Williams' La Rotonde de la Muette embodies a synthesis of time-periods

PARIS – This fall, New York's Roman & Williams Buildings & Interiors has renewed that staple of brasserie culture, La Rotonde, in Paris’ 16th arrondissement La Muette district. To their first French commission, Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch brought a plush glamour layered with cultural allusions. Memory, not nostalgia, is a touchstone for them – the studio is named for their grandfathers – but La Rotonde, wedding wood-panelled walls, white linen and tufted banquettes to a palette of rich textures and materials, along with charismatic contemporary lighting, is a familiar contradiction for those who know the studio’s work: a forward-looking homage to the old school brasserie.







With a synthesis of time-periods and styles, past projects like the ACE Hotel, and The Dutch and the tres courru Le Coucou restaurants, are still transporting visitors to multiple times and places. (Rotonde gives a welcome nod to the New York Standard Hotel’s tropical-modern Boom Boom Room with buttress-like beams that radiate from a column above the bar, like a sheltering palm tree or the belly of a teak sailboat.) Standefer, artist and art historian, and Alesch, a painter trained as an architect, began collaborating as production designers on Hollywood films. That ranging experience has meant that, despite crafting such materially lush, atmospheric spaces, the two are actually disciplined curators of objects, eras, geographies and viewpoints. These become the character actors of the space, characters you’d like to sit down with one afternoon over steak-frites and a cold carafe of Sancerre.







Photos Matthieu Salvaing



www.romanandwilliams.com