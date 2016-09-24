Samuel Amoia's latest collection is covered in shimmering shavings

Coating his latest furniture collection in crushed stones and crystals, New York designer Samuel Amoia promotes the healing power of materials. Encrusted in a colourful gamut of chips and shavings – among which onyx, brass, pyrite, malachite, lapis lazuli, jasper and black tourmaline – the openwork structures range from rich blue and forest green to wine red and soft gold. Amoia’s austere geometric forms pay homage to modernist masters such as Lalanne, Giacometti, Royère and Chanel. Described by the designer as being more ‘feminine’ than his celebrated Drums, the 2016 limited-edition collection has led to a special commission from famed architect Peter Marino for a new Dior flagship store in Cannes.







samuelamoia.com



Photos courtesy of Paulsta Wong



This project was featured in Frame 112. Find your copy in the Frame Store.