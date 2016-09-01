Satellite Architects pushes grid modules to the limit for designjunction's façade

LONDON – As designjunction gears up for its sixth year, the event's King's Cross venue will don a new dress to welcome visitors.



Fashioned by locally based Satellite Architects, the veil will wrap the site of the Cubitt House to realise the largest scale implementation of GRID – a modular system by Danish designer and Montana systems founder Peter J. Lassen – to date. With the expertise of the structural engineers at Elliott Wood, the London-based practice turned the versatile framework into an external structure to enshroud and integrate trees and vegetation within the short-term scheme.





GRID modules were introduced to the UK by Icons of Denmark. Photo GRID



Standing seven meters tall and stretching a solid seventy meters, the two-storey-tall construction is formed with 4000 lightweight modules with 12mm thick frames and 40cm cubed measurements. Responsible for introducing GRID to the UK, Icons of Denmark's Jesper Jensen confirms 'this will be the largest installation of GRID in the world.' Within three short days, local design build firm Oktra will construct the façade in a flat position and lift the system into position by securing it to 463 linear meters of vertical poles.



Modules at the base are hued in black and collectively fade to white at the crest. The pixelated exterior simultaneously dissolves into the sky and accepts its surroundings with a combination of reflective and transparent acrylic panels supplied by PyraSied. The pattern will guide visitors toward the canopied entrance to embark upon a journey through this year's programme of installations, events, workshops and design exhibitions such as the first edition of Dyslexic Design curated by Jim Rokos. Nearly 100 furniture and lighting marks will exhibit within the 2500-sq-m interior for the three-day-long event.





The Naked chair was designed by Magnus Long and Gala Wright for deadgood. Photo deadgood



At the programme's finish line, a pop-up cafe masquerading as a secret garden awaits visitors. Making its debut and also working for the weekend, Deadgood's new outdoor collection of perforated metal seating and tables designed by Magnus Long and Gala Wright furnish the oasis.



Visit designjunciton at 1 Granary Square in King’s Cross from Thursday 22 September through Sunday 25 September. Register for your ticket today.



thedesignjunction.co.uk