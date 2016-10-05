Schemata Architects' design for Blue Bottle Coffee embodies tranquillity and harmony

TOKYO – Schemata Architects’ fourth design for Blue Bottle Coffee Company in Tokyo acts as an escape from the hustle and bustle of Roppongi-dori Avenue. The design team has assigned a sleek and polished look for the cafe, which presents coffee brews from an all American coffee company that’s considered to be a major player in third wave coffee. Therefore, each store should reflect both innovation and the artisanal knowledge that the Californian brand has for the craft of coffee.



Minutes away from the busy high street, Blue Bottle’s latest addition faces a tranquil garden. By opening onto the quiet and green outdoor space, a small oasis has been created in the city whereby customers can escape the fast pace of life. Cosily tucked into the back of a building, the shop is a unique moment of equilibrium and harmony. The covered terrace with stone seats complete with a pond only add to the serenity of the landscape.



Smooth plywood lines the entire interior providing customers with an additional warmth to their morning coffee. The regular repetition of wall cabinets provides a mathematical precision and sense of symmetry within the store. Overall, a modern and refined environment has been constructed including state of the art equipment that echoes the brand’s innovative relationship with its product.







Photos Takumi Ota



schemata.jp



