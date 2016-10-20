Schemata Architects fixates on motion for descent blanc store

TOKYO – Schemata Architects collaborates with apparel brand descent blanc for the fourth time for the firm’s latest store in Tokyo, Japan. In comparison to the design concept used by Schemata for the previous interiors, the design team describes that the Shin Marunouchi project is intended to be more authentic and in keeping with the brand’s visual identity and values.



Dynamicity and versatility were the key elements of the design brief. The ever-present sense of motion in the store is due to the incorporation of an automatic lifting stock-display system fitted in the ceiling. In order to create space for overhead stock, the existing ceiling was removed, allowing the garments to be lowered upon request by the customer.



The design – resembling the structure of an aircraft hangar – intends to revolutionise the service process. All the hems of the clothes align with the imaginary ceiling plane by meticulously placed hangar pipes. The illusionary ceiling is only emphasised by the ceiling lights, installed at the same level. By storing the collection in the ceiling it refreshes the military procedure of staff running to and from the stock room. In addition, it redefines the relationship and point of interaction between product, customer and worker.







Photos Kenta Hasegawa



http://schemata.jp/



--------

Jo Nagasaka of Schemata Architects is featured in our new book Where They Create: Japan, which you can order now here: http://store.frameweb.com/frame-publishers-where-they-create-japan.html