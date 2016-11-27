Sennheiser's pop-ups take visitors to the future of sound

NEW YORK CITY – German audio specialist Sennheiser brings a series of pop-up stores to New York City to share a unique listening experience. Visitors are met by a series of installations that trigger the senses of sight and sound. Guests are also invited to preview and test the brand’s latest audio technology. The experience is open in SoHo until February 2017, while a second showroom is set to open this month at the Westfield World Trade Centre.







Upon entry, guests step into the ‘sound tunnel’, a futuristic optical illusion. The blue and grey installation utilizes technology that minimizes external noise; the deeper you venture inside, the more the hustle and bustle of the city streets outside diminishes. Luminous light floods in from each corner of the passage, enticing people further into the heart of the space.







Minimal colour and material palettes allow the products to take centre stage. Warm wooden tables are juxtaposed by sleek white podiums that function as listening stations. The pinnacle point of the retail experience is the Sound Temple – an immersive space that showcases Sennheiser’s latest technological innovations.







Photos Ashok Sinha



www.sennheiser.com