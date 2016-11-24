Snøhetta customizes a complete package for Faust

OSLO – Snøhetta’s interdisciplinary attitude is on show in Oslo with the unveiling of the visual identity and inaugural store for high-end shoemaker Faust. Tackling everything from the 20-sq-m interior to the web design and branding, as well as creating a customized typeface, the originally architectural outfit highlights its holistic approach.







The Faust store offers both tailor-made and handcrafted ready-made footwear. The art of shoemaking runs in founder Álvaro Miranda’s family; nowadays it’s a skill that remains true to its traditions. Faust invites customers to experience the craft in all its facets, from measuring and carving through to sewing. Snøhetta divided the space into five niches, each referencing a stage of production.







The designers referenced Goethe’s Faust, opting for interior elements – vaults, carvings, materials, colour scheme – that hark back to the age in which the work was conceived. Snøhetta also created the typography – which was handwritten and digitalized – with Faust in mind.









snohetta.com



Photos Lasse Fløde