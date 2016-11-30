Space Copenhagen realizes a follow-up to top restaurant Noma

COPENHAGEN – After teaming up for the design of Noma, chef René Redzepi and Space Copenhagen return to the table to create the interior of Restaurant 108.



The Danish studio merged the rough aesthetic of the industrial space’s structural elements with raw materials and a delicate palette, reflecting the quintessential Copenhagen landscape. The duo – Signe Bindslev Henriksen and Peter Bundgaard Rützou – softened and enhanced the former warehouse’s bare bones, leaving behind a warm environment that reflects the restaurant’s ethos.







Subtle references to nature complement the tall, airy space. Sea greens and midnight blues punctuate the bars, door, hallway and restroom.



Space Copenhagen also contributed furniture to the space, sprinkling its Round Accent tables – a recent design for Mater – like small islands throughout the space. Also included are dining chairs that will be officially launched in the new year. Light solid-oak benches and bar stools in dark oak with blackened steel are tempered with soft, curved detailing.





Space Copenhagen, which Bindslev Henriksen and Bungaard Rützou established in 2005, is known for projects that span multiple disciplines. The duo works on everything from furniture and lighting to art installations and interior design, and Georg Jensen, Fredericia Furniture and Stellarworks among its furniture manufacturers.

Photos courtesy of Space Copenhagen

spacecph.dk