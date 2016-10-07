Statement prints and kaleidoscopic textiles will feature in the DDW Shop, hosted by Frame

EINDHOVEN – For the second time, Frame Publishers will curate the official DDW Shop. Designed by students of the Royal Academy of Art The Hague, the shop will be located in Eindhoven’s Klokgebouw and stock products from more than 30 local and international designers, as well as design-focused books and magazines released by Frame Publishers. Among the products on sale are a vast array of innovative textile pieces. The designs explore everything from futuristic couture to hypnotic checker patterns.



Paris fashion atelier Pinar & Viola, for example, claims not to showcase the future of clothing but the future of images. The pieces are covered in raucous graphic prints that combine glitchy digital couture and socially-conscious, sometimes confrontational messages. For its 2017 collection, 'Healing Prints', the studio takes on social and planetary justice, invoking a spiritual connection to nature through themes such as 'Mother Earth' and 'The Emancipation of Flowers'. Selections from the duo's 2015 season, 'Como Hitech', are also offered here. Though perhaps more visually tame, their subtle symbolism is a poisonous valentine to the controversial Maison Margiela creative director John Galliano.







Keeping the spirit of local alive, Tilburg's Textielmuseum will present two unconventional, humorous works from Dutch illustrator Leendeert Masselink and Benelux firm Studio Job. Masselink's forest green design, the second in his 'A Little Help' series, enlivens a cotton-blend tea towel with a troupe of gnomes kayaking on a scrubber, waiting to assist with the dishes. A bit more abstract, Studio Job's concept frames a permutation of insects with hypnotic checker patterns. Though on the surface a playful fright at worst, the subject also echoes a classical symbol of transience. This design comes as both a tea towel and glass cloth, and in eight different colours.







Leiden-based designer Rob Walters has become renowned over the past three decades for his inventive, kaleidoscopic patterns that never fail to invite a closer look. His latest collection offered through the DDW Shop is no exception. Entitled 'No Back No Front', the series consists of cushions that feature unique prints on each side, such that no face takes precedence over the other, and the accents can adapt to numerous colour schemes for those who like to change things up every now and then. Irregular, distressed lattices, object-based prints, bold contrasts of complementary colours, abstract, trippy ventures into geometry, variations on exotic dyeing techniques – the pieces showcase the vast breadth of Walters' imagination.



The DDW shop will be open during the whole 9 days of the Dutch Design Week – from 22–30 October 2016.