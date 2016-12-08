Stills & Strokes creates a fresh festive aesthetic at Bikini Berlin

BERLIN – Design duo Stills & Strokes toys with traditional holiday decoration tropes at Bikini Berlin with a pop art-inspired interactive installation.





At Bikini Berlin – a design-led retail concept space that has punctuated West Berlin’s Charlottenburg with its distinct post-war architecture since the 1950s – a traditional decking of the halls wouldn’t suffice. Instead, Stills & Strokes swathed the angular space in 40 m of original gift-wrapping papers.







Stills & Strokes, formed by art director and illustrator Melanie Homann and photographer Stefan Vorbeck, is known for its bold use of colour and pattern – and the Bikini Berlin installation is no exception. Vibrant props and objects come to life with cartoon eyeballs. Engaging the visitor, they encourage playfulness and interactivity. Shoppers can wrap their purchases using the three signature papers at a long communal table in the centre of the atrium.







Photos courtesy of Bikini Berlin

Location Budapester Str. 38-50, Berlin, Germany

stillsandstrokes.com