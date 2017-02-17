Stockholm Design Week 2017 – the best that lit up the room

STOCKHOLM – From the very grounded to the nearly heavenly, the best of this year’s Stockholm Design Week played with concepts of the earth and above it. As designers spanned the world from top to bottom in search of inspiration, Frame looks at the standout pieces that light up a room – whether it’s a shelf that’s always ready for its next home or ethereal luminaires that embrace darkness as much as light.



Miniminalism and Modularity



Unveiled at this year’s Stockholm Furniture Fair, the Bob sofa is greater than the sum of its parts. Designers Thomas Bernstrand and Stefan Borselius collaborated with Blå Station to revamp the modular sofa for maximum flexibility, with minimal components but endless configurations in a broad spectrum of tones and fabrics.





blastation.com



To the growing population of urban digital nomads, moving house comes as naturally – and almost as frequently – as breathing. For these millennials who travel like tumbleweed, Studio Deform and Hem designed the Zig Zag shelf. Made with natural oak materials, the lattice-like shelf is easily assembled and disassembled without tools, screws or aesthetic compromise.





hem.com





Light Delights



&Tradition’s Tricolore vases play with colour and shape to bring new life to living spaces. Designed by Sebastian Herkner and hand-crafted from wooden moulds – a notoriously tricky process for glass blowers – the differently-shaped vases fit inside each other like a set of Russian nesting dolls, causing a third colour tone to emerge like a little surprise of sunshine on a previously cloudy day.





andtradition.com



The result of Norwegian designer Daniel Rybakken’s extensive study of natural light and shapes, Rybakken and Artek’s 124° series of mirrors is named for the 124° angle at which the mirrors are made. Punctuating the wall with its strong structural form and idiosyncratic fragments of refracted light, the twin mirrors reflect the convergence of technology and art inherent in Rybakken’s work.





artek.fi



An antidote to the trend of harsh luminaires with naked light bulbs, Wästberg’s W171 Alma lamp – meaning ‘soul’ in Spanish – diffuses soft light through a series of concentric circles. Developed in collaboration with Swedish architects Tham & Videgard, the lamp’s understated silhouette is inspired by a radiating sine wave. It uses the juxtaposition of light and shadow to give illumination with a distinct character, emphasized by a satin matte finish visible only in the daylight.





wastberg.com



Finally, Zero debuted an ethereal luminaire named Mist at the fair. Its semitransparency and pendant shape give it a jellyfish-like aura, and its double globes facilitate the even diffusion of light and create the illusion of it glowing through a mist.





zerolighting.com