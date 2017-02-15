Stockholm Design Week 2017 – the best of softness and seating

STOCKHOLM – The biggest week of the year for Scandinavian design has just concluded. Amidst the visually stunning elegance of simplicity on display at Stockholm Design Week, there were some products that invited a more intimate approach, tempting you to touch and feel them. Here is our selection of the best textiles and seating from the fair.





Fabrics for the Future



Known for their woven vinyl flooring, Swedish design company Bolon unveiled their experiments with weaving together contrasting materials including vinyl, wool, cotton and metallic yarn. This initiative contributes to expanding the possibilities for the innovative and sustainable flooring which the company produces for clientele including Armani, Adidas, and Missoni.





Ege turns plastic trash into plush textiles with the Rawline Scala carpets. Available in a range of colours and textures, Rawline Scala is woven from yarns partly based on fishing nets, and the patented backing is made from water bottles transformed into a soft and strong PET felt with acoustic advantages.





The playful Rocket curtains are part of a textile collection created by Doshi Levien for Kvadrat. Made from Trevira CS, the knitted fabric drapes softly without creasing and brightens windows with a contemporary touch.





Sensational Seats



Originally produced predominantly for schools throughout the Netherlands in the 60s and 70s, the Result chair has a special emotional relationship with the Dutch as it was a part of their daily lives growing up. Now relaunched by Hay and Ahrend, the design has such a strong character that it remains relevant in homes, restaurants and cafés as well as schools.





The Penne chair was so named because its legs are made of wooden tubes, the first chair of its kind in the world. Lightweight yet sturdy enough for heavy-duty use, designers Läufer/Keichel have now added linking devices, flip-storage and armrests to Penne, creating units of a seating system suitable for university cafeterias and office spaces.





Finally, the Pair chair by British designer Benjamin Hubert has been given a fresh spin with a new set of wheels for an office variation of an already wide product range by Republic of Fritz Hansen.





