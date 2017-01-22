Studio Furthermore gives ceramics a space-age injection

‘A close relative of glass, ceramics are woven into the fabric of our anthropology.’ Those words are on the website of Studio Furthermore, an outfit run by Marina Dragomirova and Iain Howlett. To learn more about the potential of ceramics, the London-based duo experimented with combinations of different types of clay and foam sponges. After an exhaustive series of tests, they settled on Parian ware, a bisque porcelain developed from the fine-textured marble found on the Greek island of Paros. The designers injected this resilient material – a cousin of the silica ceramic used to coat certain heat-shield tiles used in the manufacture of space shuttles – into pieces of foam and fired them at 1200°C. Employing a material familiar to space scientists in the design of everyday products is surprising. The result was Tektites, a series of bowls, hot pads and the like. The project balances the fragility (and fun) of foam with the rigidity of rock. Hard and stonelike yet nearly weightless, Furthermore’s Tektites raise questions about the use of the material for larger endeavours, perhaps even architecture.







studiofurthermore.com

This article is featured in Frame 114.