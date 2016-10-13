Studio Pironi designs a rock-inspired flagship fit for avant-garde brand Philipp Plein

MILAN – An explosive, rock-inspired showroom for Philipp Plein has taken the stage in Milan. Located in one of the city’s most up-market neighbourhoods, the Studio Pironi design captures the brand’s essence with a bold concept. ‘This is more than a mere showcase for clothing and accessories; it is rather a sequence of changing perspectives and panoramas whose exploration delivers a truly emotional experience,’ claims founder Claudio Pironi.



The retail environment communicates extreme and audacious luxury. Black marble coats the building’s façade, luring in visitors with the temptation of grandeur. An opulent skull plastered in Swarovski crystals forms the centrepiece of the foyer, offering a dazzling introduction to the store. The grandiosity of the space continues in the details, with smoked mirror-finish walls creating playful reflections. The dispersion of light is also enhanced by the smoky-grey Murano-clad crystal chandelier.







Plein similarly plays with light and luminosity in the womenswear department. White Carrara marble, intended to evoke elegance, lines the threshold of the female fashion area. Black, however, is the statement colour running throughout the menswear department. Here, the designers chose the colour to reflect the personality of the Phillipp Plein man. Tones of grey – ash-grey mirrors and polished stainless steel – fill the space.







http://www.studiopironi.com/