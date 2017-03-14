Studio Swine installation at Salone del Mobile contemplates the changing of the seasons

MILAN – COS collaborates with London-based Studio Swine to bring an ephemeral installation to life during Milan Design Week.

Drawing upon the juxtaposition between the natural and the industrial, Japanese architect Azusa Murakami and British artist Alexander Groves of Studio Swine create an immersive multisensory experience for visitors at Cinema Arti, a decommissioned cinema built in the 1930s by the Italian architect Mario Cereghini.

The installation centres on the universal beauty of the changing of the seasons to position COS as brand with a focus on timelessness over trend.