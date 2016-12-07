Studiofibre creates order out of Chaos

LONDON – In Selfridges Accessories Hall, Studiofibre’s pint-sized pop-up for accessories brand Chaos makes the most of every inch.







Studiofibre’s 20-sq-m pop-up for Chaos – which sells luxury phone and travel accessories – features a myriad of multifunctional elements to work within the design area limitations. A white display wall masks generous storage behind it, while a custom-made curved plinth stores a small collection of high-end luggage. Meanwhile, a burnished gold mirrored wall amplifies the space and doubles as a polished display for an alphabet of chenille luggage tags.







The design of the pop-up reflects the ethos of Chaos; the new brand focuses on technology, fashion and customization of products – all with a light-hearted touch. The space features a playful pink lamb’s-wool bench and two of Chaos’s signature upside-down gold A’s, which house a product display and a cash desk.



The pop-up launched in mid-November and runs until mid-January 2017.



Photos Pantling Studio

Location 400 Oxford Street, Marylebone, London

studiofibre.com