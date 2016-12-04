Sunglass Hut entices millennials with face-shape matching and selfie spots

MELBOURNE – Realized by Campaign, the latest Sunglass Hut fulfils its clients’ needs with both design features and in-store services. Staples in any eyewear shop, mirrors and flattering lighting set the scene, while style consultants who are trained in face-shape matching and international accessory trends add another dimension to the retail experience.









A sculptural backdrop of 150 dancing LEDs forms the central focus of the interior. The so-called ‘bling wall’ is an enticing selfie setting, encouraging customers to share products and their Sunglass Hut experiences on social media. The open shopfront provides the opportunity for experimentation with window displays, supplying customers with even more Instagramable images.







Photos courtesy of Sunglass Hut



