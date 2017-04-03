Ventura Lambrate
Ventura Lambrate

Sunny scoops vs white fences

       Text Michaela Cavanagh
Tags 64North, Beijing, Interior Design, Los Angeles, Ramoprimo, Retail

    LOS ANGELES and BEIJING – In the heart of the LA Arts District, Amazebowls is the first brick-and-mortar store of the brand, and the flagship of a rapidly expanding franchise.

    Multidisciplinary design studio 64North choreographs volume, surface and light within the retail space, utilizing curves, soft edges and warm lighting in reflection of the fresh, fruity nourishment to be found in the açaí smoothie bowls sold here.

    The iconography of the store is defined by the scooped ceiling, sculpted from domes but abstracted into a contemporary, organic surface. The spherical theme of scoops and bowls extends to the glossy, curvilinear maple walls and the pendant lighting, which lowers the ceiling and crowds the space over the counters.

    On the other side of the world, pop-up shop LePur embraces the sterility and uniformity of commercial dairy in its design. Architecture practice Ramoprimo turned the lobby of the LePur offices into a minimalist yogurt store to advertise the brand’s products and to be a physical representation of the company’s brand values and market positioning.

    In contrast to Amazebowls, the LePur store uses a stark palette with hard edges; the walls, ceiling canopy, and even the seating are constructed with white-painted pinewood slats. The effect is one of purity in an unadorned sense: plain and unnatural – more suitable in a factory or a processing plant than a welcoming retail atmosphere.

    In the end, these two spaces have wildly different products, locations, and branding. Amazebowls sells smoothie bowls to the downtown crowds, and the warm, cosy space is intended to induce customers to crowd their bowls with additional fruit and extra toppings. The LePur pop-up was a temporary space, requiring a light and mobile design that also matched the brand’s identity and aesthetic. Both designs serve their purpose – we only hope the smoothies and flavoured yogurts were as well-served.


    64north.com

    ramoprimo.com

    Billboard Copenhagen trip
    Billboard Copenhagen trip

    You may also like
    Retail

    More is more for La Perla store
    Retail

    The new church in the world’s shopping mecca
    Retail

    Mur Mur Lab makes light work of a petite Shanghai store
    Euroshop 2017

    EuroShop 2017 sees Joanna Laajisto create her dream retail clients
    Retail

    Like a scroll, Surrender boutique curls and unfurls
    Retail

    Betwin makes over beauty retailer with geometric candy stripes

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates.

    Store

    Frame #115

    Frame #115

    The March/April issue of Frame explores how physical retail spaces can remain relevant in an increasingly digital era. Enter the retail revolution.
    6-Months Subscription

    6-Months Subscription

    Frame magazine is the world’s leading interior-design publication. Subscribe now and get the next 3 issues.
    Happening 2

    Happening 2

    This inspiring book is a visual feast of global event designs which is a must for brand innovators and identity wizards.
    Night Fever 5

    Night Fever 5

    Unveiling show-stopping hospitality interiors from across the globe, as an overview of design trends for bars, restaurants and hotels.
    View all products

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers