Sweeping curves of bespoke stone connect a Danish villa with the sea

AARHUS – A private client gave Copenhagen-based studio ADEPT a rare opportunity to build a villa close to the edge of the sea in Aarhus, Denmark. The design premise is simple: four rectangular units arcing around the contour of the landscape. These are then joined together with smoothing curves to create functional spaces with surfaces that appears to sweep from one volume to the next. The wild, grassy verge between the villa and the sea resembles a beach meadow and further adds to the atmosphere of the project, which enabled ADEPT to take inspiration from the unique location.







In keeping with its quiet and isolated setting, the material palette for Villa Platan is neutral and calming. An exterior clad primarily in sand-coloured Kolumba brick – a handmade stone with a long, rectangular shape – is broken up only by oak framed doors and windows. The humble and simple forms are perfectly executed with beautiful stonework. Bespoke curved bricks were crafted specifically for the project to tighten the smoothness of the form.







The consideration of the relationship between the built design and the natural seascape is what makes Villa Platan so successful in its composition. Light wells under the benches allow natural daylight into the basement excavated below the site. The villa’s crisp, white interior swells with the soft transitions of the rounded design. The large windows – almost creating a full transparent wall – bring an openness to the internal space, forming a link back to the surrounding landscape with beautiful views over the sea. This also encourages vast amounts of natural light into the villa, keeping it fresh and bright.

















Photos Jakob Lerche



adept.dk