Tabanlıoğlu Architects marries flamboyancy and minimalism in Miami

MIAMI – There’s just something about an entire room that’s bathed in pink. Just ask Normann Copenhagen, whose new showroom – soon to be featured in Frame 114 – includes a gallery space that’s all ablush. Tabanlıoğlu Architects followed the rose run with its design of the collector’s lounge – aka Flamingo Lounge – at this year’s Design Miami/.







When it comes to Miami-based projects, tropical references run riot. Rather than focus solely on the most obvious inspiration, Tabanlıoğlu aimed to add a deeper layer of meaning to its project, looking to the theatrics of cult filmmaker John Waters. The lounge’s name is perhaps no coincidence, given that Waters wrote, directed and produced Pink Flamingos (1972).







The team names other more surprising references as the ‘utilitarian minimalism’ of Mies van der Rohe and the ‘colourful liquidity’ of Gaetano Pesce. That liquidity is most visible in the material choice. The floor and furniture are both cast in the same candy-coloured resin. While this gives the appearance of everything being carved from a solid block, it simultaneously projects a liquid-like finish. Van der Rohe’s influence is apparent in the furniture pieces, which Murat Tabanlıoğlu says are ‘stripped to their bare minimum, existing as abstract, primitive geometries. They attempt to function not only as utilitarian objects but also as symbols and archetypes that are a means of complex communication with multiple levels of meaning.’







tabanlioglu.com