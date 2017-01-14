Take the first step to an art & design career at KABK Open Day 2017

The Hague – For aspiring artists, designers or photographers, The Royal Academy of Art The Hague (KABK) Open Day is a good start in preparing for a professional career in art or design.

This annual event gives prospective students the opportunity to take a tour through the studios and workshops, and to meet the tutors, staff and current students of the acclaimed academy. There will also be live demonstrations and educational workshops, as well as a meet and greet with the alumni and a showcase of the final projects by recent graduates.



Fitfully Fixed by Anne Kranenborg

These include Anne Kranenborg, who questions the nature of objects and structures in the absence of the people they were designed for and by; Vyasa Koe, whose work with salt explores the natural geometry of mineral formations in the context of architecture; Eva Verberne, who created miniatures that suffer the isolation and claustrophobia of a small town; and Noortje de Brouwer and Nienke Sikkema, whose project The Feast of Inequality addresses discrimination based on physical appearance by intervening in the tacit protocols of a refreshment bar to provide unequal treatment without apparent reason.



The Feast of Inequality by Noortje de Brouwer and Nienke Sikkema



There is no attendance fee or registration required, so mark your calendars with the KABK Open Day and visit the website for the full programme of activities.



Narrator Bay by Eva Verberne



KABK Open Day

Saturday 28 January 2017

10:00 - 16:00

Royal Academy of Art

Prinsessegracht 4

1234 XX Den Haag

kabk.nl/openday2017