TANK's lofty hospitality venue emphasizes the verticality of its party-pad credentials

AMSTERDAM – The Loft is a multipurpose venue occupying two upper floors of Amsterdam's recently-completed A'dam Tower along the northern bank of the IJ. Billed as 'a party pad where you could sleep over', the interior – designed by TANK – can be rented for an hour or for an overnight stay, and offers luxurious hospitality services while accommodating a variety of social functions.







Guests enter into a double-height lobby/living room enclosed by rich, herringbone parquet flooring and contrasting, exposed concrete walls and ceilings. Predominant glazing along the south wall offers sublime views of the cityscape. A bespoke chandelier made of suspended fluorescent tubes enhances the verticality of the volume. Antique shutters lead guests through the remaining rooms of the main floor, which include a large kitchen, smoking room and record library.







Ascending one of TANK's two custom-designed staircases, an upper floor offers master and guest bedrooms, as well as the Press Room. The master suite features a playful reference to The Loft's unusual meshing of functions, where a portion of the ceiling can be lowered onto the bathtub to become a marble tabletop, adding to the adaptability of the space. Next door, the Press Room also doubles-up as a cocktail bar.



Photos Teo Krijgsman.



http://tank.nl



