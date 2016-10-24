The Dubai Design District highlights a motif of ‘incompleteness’

DUBAI – The Dubai Design District (d3) will for the second time host groundbreaking work from over 150 of the world’s leading studios, brands and institutions during Dubai Design Week (24– 29 October 2016). While quite young in comparison to its international counterparts, the festival’s abundant itinerary of workshops, lectures and exhibitions already ranks among the most prestigious of its kind and champions the city’s much needed recognition as a bustling design hub in the global community.



Among the week’s highlights is the Iconic City initiative, which focuses on one city’s design through the lens of a particular theme. While last year explored Beirut, this year concerns Cairo. Entitled ‘Cairo Now! City Incomplete’, the exhibition highlights a motif of ‘incompleteness’ in the city’s current state – from the partial restoration of historic structures as a result of insufficient funding, to the uncanny aesthetic of unfinished newbuilds left in the path of speculative urbanism. The works on display include the custom-designed, single-speed Ain Bicycles, a product design that subtly plays on the concept of ‘upcycling’.



Taking its name from the Arabic word for ‘doors’, Abwab is another of the festival’s major draws. The showcase features six pavilions exhibiting creative talent from the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) region – Algeria, Bahrain, Iraq, Palestine, India and United Arab Emirates. Each of these displays is housed in a complex designed by architects from national firm A Hypothetical Office, a greenhouse-like structure made of woven plastic mesh that hovers gently over a courtyard around which the buildings are organised.







