The Kitchens by Landini Associates makes food shopping a human event again

ROBINA – Spearheaded by Mark Landini, Landini Associates has made its name designing accessible food retail spaces for Loblaws, Aldi, McDonald’s and Selfridges Food Hall among others. Now, in its native Australia, Landini Associates adapts elements from the contemporary food hall, food court and factory, and reconfigures them to create a gastronomic playground on the Gold Coast.



The Kitchens shifts the supermarket spotlight back to the food by creating a space which embraces and orchestrates a dissonant symphony of retailers, manufacturers, communal dining, live entertainment, pop-up stalls and food trucks.











While many designers strive to reduce noise, Landini Associates aims to maintain a vibrato for The Kitchens – encouraging a cacophony of noise and a healthy hustle and bustle. Flexible spaces create a flow to the market that can be adapted for the changing seasons and to accommodate events like cultural talks, fashion shows, cooking demonstrations and movie screenings. The making of culinary delicacies is also on display so visitors can watch the process involved in creating the cheeses, wines and meats, and buy the finished product immediately below in the food hall.























The multistorey, open-concept space incorporates industrial elements – concrete columns, wire fencing, exposed ventilation pipes, and an undulating ceiling of wooden beams – to reflect the role of manufacturing in the production of quality food.







In the face of online shopping, food has become a vital part of retail to attract and secure customers. With The Kitchens, Landini Associates designs a supermarket that doubles as a gathering place for people as a community.





landiniassociates.com



Location 50 Robina Town Centre Dr, Robina QLD 4226, Australia