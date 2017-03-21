Dezeen leaderboard
Dezeen leaderboard

The new church in the world’s shopping mecca

       Text Terri Chen       Photos Courtesy of Ryan Korban
Tags Interior Design, New York, Retail, Ryan Korban

    NEW YORK CITY – Interior designer Ryan Korban refines Aquazzura’s iconic Florentine heritage with slick contemporary Manhattan chic for the brand’s first flagship store in the US.

    Edgardo Osorio, creative director of the luxury footwear brand, says he is incredibly proud to be opening here on Madison Avenue. ‘New York has always been one of my favourite cities and to have a store in a neighbourhood that was always felt like home to me feels like a natural progression,’ says Osorio of his first permanent American retail store.

    Behind the building’s original 1876 façade, the 206-sq-m footwear boutique embodies a sophisticated femininity, with soft-pink marble and suede juxtaposed by the monochromatic arches and gold fixtures. Featuring Aquazzura’s signature black-and-white stripes, the striking archways hark back to the Basilica of Santa Maria Novella in Florence, the site of the brand’s headquarters.

    Korban’s reinterpretation of classic Florentine elements is typical of the New York-based designer’s aesthetic, which seeks to combine luxury and old-world romance with urban cool in the creation of seductive and wondrous spaces. 

    ‘I love that this space has a unique soul from my other stores,’ says Osorio. ‘I wanted it to feel like Madison Avenue’s very own “Church of Shoes”.’


    ryankorban.com

    Location Aquazzura Boutique, 939 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10021, USA

    Ventura Lambrate
    Ventura Lambrate

    You may also like
    Euroshop 2017

    EuroShop 2017 sees Joanna Laajisto create her dream retail clients
    Retail

    Mur Mur Lab makes light work of a petite Shanghai store
    Retail

    Tacklebox infuses the Aesop atmosphere with local flavours of whiskey and tobacco
    Retail

    Betwin makes over beauty retailer with geometric candy stripes
    Frame Magazine

    Partners & Spade turns an audio flagship into seven 'homes' for listening
    Design

    Ying Chang's designs receive their final treatment while in transit

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for weekly updates.

    Store

    Frame #115

    Frame #115

    The March/April issue of Frame explores how physical retail spaces can remain relevant in an increasingly digital era. Enter the retail revolution.
    6-month Print

    6-month Print

    Frame magazine is the world’s leading interior-design publication. Subscribe now and get the next 3 issues.
    Happening 2

    Happening 2

    This inspiring book is a visual feast of global event designs which is a must for brand innovators and identity wizards.
    Night Fever 5

    Night Fever 5

    Unveiling show-stopping hospitality interiors from across the globe, as an overview of design trends for bars, restaurants and hotels.
    View all products

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    © 2017 Frame Publishers