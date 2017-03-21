The new church in the world’s shopping mecca

NEW YORK CITY – Interior designer Ryan Korban refines Aquazzura’s iconic Florentine heritage with slick contemporary Manhattan chic for the brand’s first flagship store in the US.
Edgardo Osorio, creative director of the luxury footwear brand, says he is incredibly proud to be opening here on Madison Avenue. ‘New York has always been one of my favourite cities and to have a store in a neighbourhood that was always felt like home to me feels like a natural progression,’ says Osorio of his first permanent American retail store.